Did Sherine run to Germany amid her drug addiction?

For the past few hours, rumors have spread claiming Sherine Abdel Wahhab has left Egypt to undergo treatment for her drug addiction.

And Sherine's lawyer, Yasser Kantoush has revealed that the new revelation is nothing but a rumor saying: 'Sherine has not left Egypt, and she is doing good.''

He added: ''I wish for journalists to check the credibility of their stories before publishing, and return to us before sharing any story regarding artist Sherine Abdel Wahhab''