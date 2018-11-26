Diddy’s Former Longtime Girlfriend Kim Porter Laid to Rest

Kim Porter was laid to rest on Saturday. (Source: AFP)

Kim Porter, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, was laid to rest Saturday at a funeral attended by the who’s who of hip-hop.

The model was found dead at the age of 47 in her Los Angeles home last week and was buried in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. The service was attended by DJ Khaled, Kimora Lee Simmons and Mary J. Blige, as well as Porter’s family.

“Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!!” Diddy tweeted before the service began. “We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you.”

“The service was lengthy with many people speaking and performing. The mood was somber but it was also a celebration of Kim’s life with uplifting music and prayer,” an eyewitness told E! News.