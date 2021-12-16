Is Diletta Leotta Behind Inviting Can Yaman to ‘C’è Posta per Te’ Talk Show?

According to some rumors, Turkish actor Can Yaman would have recorded an episode of the very popular Saturday evening program 'C’è Posta per Te' (You've Got Mail) hosted by Maria De Filippi at Mediaset studios in Tiburtina, Rome, which will be broadcast starting from Saturday 8 January on Canale 5.

Will Can Yaman be the guest or the protagonist of an invitation to 'C’è Posta per Te' talk show (You've Got Mail)?

There are those who swear to have seen "the postman" wandering around on a bicycle near the hotel where Can Yaman was staying when he was busy shooting the TV series Viola come il mare (Purple Like The Sea) this summer in Palermo.

If so, then Can surely was given the envelope containing the letter of an invitation to take part in the show.

But who would have invited Can Yaman to C’è Posta per Te?

Some social media users suggested that it was Diletta Leotta, which is a rather unlikely hypothesis.

However, it cannot be excluded that he was invited to the studio by a loved one involved in a moving story with the Turkish actor.

But beyond who has forwarded the invitation, fans of the DayDreamer star are already in trepidation to see their idol on television, alongside the queen of talk shows Maria De Filippi.

The recorded episode will most likely air close to the debut of Viola come il mare on Canale 5, scheduled for March 2022, an opportunity to promote the fiction that sees the protagonist in the role of the police inspector Francesco Demit, co-starring next to former miss Italy Francesca Chillemi, who will play the role of the journalist Viola.