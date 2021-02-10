Diletta Leotta Shares Another Proof That She and Can Yaman Are in Love (Picture)

They are going public with their relationship.

And this time Italian presenter has shared the first picture with her new hubby, Turkish actor Can Yaman, to confirm the rumors of them being romantically involved.

The Turkish-Italian couple took a dreamy shot as they were standing before a white horse.

Diletta captioned the picture in Italian: 'Once upon a time...' adding spark and white heart emojis.

Leotta's post is considered the second official image shared by the couple, as Can Yaman posted their first image when they were in a firearm activity, and he captioned it 'a dangerous couple'.

Can Yaman started dating Diletta Leotta since he was casted to play the leading role in the coming show Sandokan filmed in Italy.

Diletta Leotta is an Italian broadcaster and sports reporter. She covers Italian League and Champions League matches that are held in Italian stadiums, and she also participated in hosting Miss Italy in 2018.

Last year in 2020, Italian reports claimed that Diletta Leotta and Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović were romantically involved after they participated in promoting Buddyfit fitness app, as the two were spotted in a restaurant in Sardinia where Leotta was celebrating her 29th birthday, but later both of them have denied the romance allegations.