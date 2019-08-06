Dima Kandalaft and Adel Karam Join the Fourth Season of 'Al Hayba'

Social media sites ignited immediately in the Arab world after the announcement of the lead actress of the hit series 'Al Hayba' in its fourth season, which was met with a general state of joy and satisfaction after a Syrian actress with a big name and who is known for her strong acting portfolio was chosen for the role, helping to ensure the success of the project for a fourth consecutive year.





Journalist Jamal Fayyad revealed in the last few hours that Dima Kandalaft will be the lead actress in the series 'Al Hayba' (The Prestige) in its fourth season, and not only that as Lebanese actor Adel Karam will be joining the cast.

Immediately after the announcement of the news, Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdel Nour, the lead actress in the series third season, congratulated Kandalaft, as she tweeted "God grant you success my love," to the Syrian star replied with a tweet saying "Dear to my heart .. Thank you very much."

Kandlaft also tweeted about the news saying "I am very happy to join the family of the series 'Al Hayba' and Al Sabbah company with the beloved actor Adel Karam, star Taim Hassan, director Samer al-Barqawi and all the team".

سعيدة جداً بانضمامي لأسرة مسلسل #الهيبة ولشركة الصبّاح مع الممثل المحبب لقلوبنا عادل كرم والنجم الصديق تيم حسن تحت إدارة المخرج سامر البرقاوي وكل فريق العمل..@sadek_sabbah @cedars_art @actortaim @adelkaram9 @SamerBarkawi — Dima Kandalaft (@dima_kandalaft) August 5, 2019

On his behalf Adel Karam tweeted: "I am honored to announce signing with Al Sabbah company for the fourth season of series that is dear to my heart 'Al Hayaba' with the wonderful actress Dima Kandalaft .. I am so excited to meet everyone and especially the beloved star of 'Al Hayba' Taim Hassan and to collaborate with the genius Samer Barkawi again... God bless everyone."

بيشرّفني خبركن عن التوقيع مع عيلتي شركة صبّاح على الجزء الرابع من المسلسل العزيز على قلبي كتير "الهيبة" مع الممثلة الرائعة @dima_kandalaft

متحمس كتير للقاء الجميع وخاصة الحبيب نجم الهيبة تيم حسن @actortaim والتعاون التاني مع العبقري @SamerBarkawi والله يوفّق الجميع. بحبكن ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PDoVRmVWMy — Adel Karam (@adelkaram9) August 5, 2019

In his first comment, The series lead Taiem Hassan wrote a tweet in which he welcomed the joining of Kandalft and Karam.

أهلا ومية سهلا بـعـادل الغالي نورت الهيبة بوجودك يانجم و فرحة كبيرة وإضافة وجود ديمــا الغالية بيننا

بالنجاح والتوفيق النا كلنا سوا ان شاء الله #عادل_كرم #ديما_قندلفت https://t.co/bvCG426HlN — تيم حسن | TIM HASSAN (@actortaim) August 5, 2019

It is worth mentioning that the name of the fourth season has not been chosen yet, but it was confirmed that the events of the previous season ended completely with the death of the wife of Taim Hassan's character Jabal, Noor Rahma and that she will not reappear in the new season as some expected.

The series will be written by Fouad Homaira and is directed by Samer Barqawi.