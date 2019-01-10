Dina Al Sharbini Exclusive on MBC in Ramadan

Dina Al Sharbini succeeded in her first leading role in a Ramadan series in "Malika" last Ramadan season. (Source: dinaelsherbinyy - Instagram)

Dina Al Sharbini will take the lead role in a Ramadan series for the second time after the success of her first series "Malika" last Ramadan season.

In a collaboration with mbc channels, the series is supervised by producer Mohammed Msheish and it is based on an Italian format with Mariam Naoum handling the script writing and Kamleh Abu Thikri handling the directing of the series that is produced by Eagle films for its head Jamal Sanan.

The production company has already signed with actors Riham Abed El Ghafour, Sawsan Badr, Ahmed Al Saadani to take part in the new series that will start shooting next month.