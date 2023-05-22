Dina El Sherbiny and Tamer Hosny share sweet messages

ALBAWABA - Stars Tamer Hosny and Dina El Sherbiny proved how much they appreciate each other.

Ahead of the release of their new movie, Taj, Tamer Hosny shared a sweet message to Dina El Sherbiny in an Instagram post.

He wrote: "The beautiful star, Dina El Sherbiny, you lit up your movie Taj, and I hope the movie will be a continuation in your successful career, and may god bless you and us."

El Sherbiny was quick to respond to the singer as she posted pictures from behind the scenes of the movie Taj and expressed her appreciation to her co-star Hosny.

She penned her post: "Tamer... No matter what I say, I am not able to explain how happy I am with what you said, I used to love you and respect you on a professional level, but now as I got to know you, I love you and respect you on a personal level."

She added: "May god bless you and may you succeed more and more, I hope Taj will be successful like all your works, you deserve it for the unbelievable effort you put in."

The Movie Taj

Taj stars both Tamer Hosny and Dina El Sherbiny, the comedy movie tells the story of a superhero character called Tayma, and Tamer Hosny plays the role of two twin brothers, Haroun and Taj.