Dina El-Sherbiny Gets FURIOUS When Ramez Galal Reveals His Identity in Ramez Aklo Tar.. Watch

Egyptian actress Dina El-Sherbiny has fallen victim to Ramez Galal in yesterday's episode of his prank show Ramez Aklo Tar (Ramez Went Mad), and the episode topped trending lists on Twitter.

Ramez Galal launched the episode with a comedic introduction about Dina El-Sherbiny, such as saying that she's "a broken wing" following her high profile breakup with Amr Diab - we don't know what was funny about that.

Ramez didn't mention Amr Diab in particular, but he hinted the breakup when he said that Dina has lost a lot of weight.

Later in the episode, the Egyptian beauty got into the capsule, and a state of extreme terror dominated on her, especially when Ramez opened the capsule's floor and Dina realized that they were hanging in the air.

Despite the state of terror inside the cabinet, El-Sherbiny managed to stay calm in spite of Ramez's attempts to spark her rage, such as spraying a horrible smell and blowing the fire extinguisher right into her face.

Moments after torturing the Egyptian actress, the prank came to the final step which is throwing the victim into the pool beneath them, claiming that they're saving her.

Once Dina got out of the pool, Ramez started saying "Thank God" in Arabic although he was disguised as an Indian man.

Right at that moment, Dina knew his identity and realized that she fell victim for Ramez Galal, and immediately she started beating him up.