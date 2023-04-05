Dina El Sherbiny's father dies

ALBAWABA - Dina El Sherbiny announced that her father had passed away.

Early Wednesday, Egyptian actress Dina El Sherbiny shared the devastating news that her father, Mohamed El Sherbiny died.

In her Instagram post, she shared a picture with the statement written on it: "We belong to God and to Him, we shall return. My beloved father, Mr. Mohamed El Sherbiny, passed away to the mercy of God."

Through the post, El Sherbiny asked for mercy and forgiveness for her father.

Stars and fellow colleagues offered their condolences to the actress through the comment section of her post.