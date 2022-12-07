Dina Hayek loses most her hair due to cancer

ALBAWABA - D ina Hayek loses 70% of her hair due to cancer.

In a new interview from the hospital, Lebanese actress, Dina Hayek, opened up about her ongoing battle with cancer, as she reveals she lost 70% of her hair.

Hayek, revealed that she had reached the final stages of chemotherapy, stressing that after completing this period, she would undergo a two-week break for radiotherapy.

Hayek added that she wears a special helmet while receiving chemotherapy in an attempt to reduce hair loss, commenting: “I am trying to preserve the rest of my hair, as I have lost about 70% of it, which makes me have to wear wigs.”

She added: ''I lost all of my eyebrow hair and eyelashes, and now I have to wear fake lashes. But everything will change after completing the treatment period.''