Egyptian Artist Dina Urges Sex Education in Schools

Egyptian dancer Dina recently opened up about her thoughts on helping prevent sexual abuse.

The artist went hand in hand with her friend Dina Al Sherbeeny in order to urge schools to start giving sex education classes.

Dina stated: 'There is no shame in learning, sometimes things are shared and understood in a very wrong way, and that must be corrected, thus sex-ed in schools is a very important thing.

The artist then insisted that sex education in schools can help protect younger generation from collecting false information, because nowadays kids and youth have access to too many things.'

She added: 'thus controlling the sexual content that is transmitted to them and insuring better and more correct information is being told for the younger generation from older people is the way to go.''

Dina then added: 'now, we have subjects that girls are not able to talk about, and that is unjust for many people. If the girl understood correctly and in scientific way what sex is and what is right and what is wrong, in addition to raising awareness to young men that would make a huge difference.'