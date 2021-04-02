Dior Gearing Up to Celebrate the Holy Month

Ramadan is just around the corner, and Dior is gearing up to celebrate the holy month.

The French luxury house has released a new collection dedicated to the Middle East.

For the new items, which launched on Thursday on the Dior website, the brand is revisiting their signature gold designs.

Italian fashion designer and the creative director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, reinterprets iconic styles in subtle versions enhanced with a touch of gold.

Dior Gold Capsule features the brand’s tote bags, which have been worn by the region’s It-girls, the summer-favorite slides and the J’Adior bracelet set.

The collection also includes dresses, skirts, T-shirts, jackets and scarfs.