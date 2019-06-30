Diplo Angers 'Glastobury' Organisers by Ignoring His Performance to Attend Joe Jonas' Wedding

The 40-year-old DJ was scheduled to appear at the world-famous music festival on Worthy Farm, but he decided to back out of his scheduled appearance in order to witness Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tie the knot.







A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "In their eyes it's unprofessional, when he was one of the first names announced. It is a bit of a no-no. He's not likely to be invited back for a while."



By contrast, Sophie's 'Game Of Thrones' co-star Emilia Clarke did attend Glastonbury rather than being at the wedding.



Joe and Sophie, 23, tied the knot in front of family and friends at an intimate ceremony at Le Chateau de Tourreau on Saturday (06.29.19) in Sarrians, France.



Sophie's maid of honour was her co-star and best friend Maisie Williams whilst Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin attended with their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas respectively.



They were joined at the wedding reception by fellow guests Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin.



Joe and Sophie legally married in May in Las Vegas and the actress previously revealed her dad was "beyond pleased" when she married Joe.



She said: "My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right ...



"He's getting into the Jonas Brothers. They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic."