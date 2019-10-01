Dirty and Drunk? Sama El-Masry Shocks Followers With LIVE Instagram Shower Video! Watch

  1. Home
Published October 1st, 2019 - 11:21 GMT
Sama El-Masry posted a new video on Instagram (Source: @samaelmasrii Instagram)

Sama El-Masry posted a new video on Instagram of herself in her bedroom then in the shower, seemingly in an odd state, leading many of her followers to assume she is drunk.


El-Masry first spoke from her bedroom before moving to the shower to bathe and talk to her followers from behind the curtain.

Egyptian dancer Sama El-Masry does not shy away from publishing daring pictures and videos flaunting her curvy body, or from showing skin and highlighting her posterior to followers via social media.


