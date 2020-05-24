'This Is Disgusting': Hilary Duff Speaks out Over Wild 'Child Trafficking' and 'Pedophilia' Conspiracy Theories by Internet Trolls

Hilary Duff took to Twitter on Saturday to respond baseless conspiracy theories that she has been trying to sell her son Luca, that she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

'Everyone bored af right now I know,' Duff began in her tweet. 'But this is actually disgusting….. whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby.'

Duff, 32, had found herself to be a trending topic on Twitter due to the rumors on a since-deleted thread after the pop star had posted an innocent video of her eight-year-old son Luca.

'Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of [her son Luca], which I did, so we covered that up with sticker,' she said in a clip on her Instagram Stories.

Duff had posted an innocent video of her son to the social media platform, which she later took down after the ridiculous claims surfaced.

The pop singer welcomed son Luca Cruz Comrie in 2012 when she was married to Canadian ice hockey player Comrie, 39.

The pair split years later, and Duff made it official and filed for divorce on February 20, 2015.

The Lizzie Maguire star welcomed a daughter Banks Violet Bair in 2018 with new husband Matthew Koma.