Disgusting Much? Watch Bebe Abd Almuhsen's Reaction to a Cockroach on her Shoulder

Kuwaiti fashionista Bebe Abd Almuhsen had a slightly disgusting experience.

When she was shooting a snap to her followers, a big fat cockroach was climbing up her shoulder towards her neck.

The fashionista didn't even have a clue that the big insect was standing on her, until she read the comments from her followers.

In another video, Bebe addressed the incident with a little bit of embarrassment, explaining that she was hysterically screaming when she saw the cockroach clip, then she immediately took her sweater off feeling disgusted.

Abd Almuhsen has recently been enjoying summer in Spain where she visited a series of lavish tourist resorts, as well as her favorite team Real Madrid Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.