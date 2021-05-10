Disney Brings The Ultimate Disney Princess Celebration to The Middle East

Joining the existing line-up of Disney classics Fox Family Movies is hosting a month-long Princess movie marathon to kick-off the festivities.

Dubai UAE, May 10, 2021 – Following the global launch of The Walt Disney Company’s Ultimate Princess Celebration, Disney is rolling-out a series of fun-filled festivities tailored-made for audiences across the Middle East. From firework displays to movie-marathons, there is something magical for everyone to enjoy this May.

To kick-off the celebration, Disney has teamed up with The Pointe, Nakheel’s iconic waterfront destination on Palm Jumeirah, to host an enchanting weekend of Disney.

From May 13 to 15, guests across the UAE are invited to experience an array of princess-themed festivities, including The Palm Fountains’ first dance to the Disney Princess Anthem, a new original song written exclusively for the Ultimate Princess Celebration.

The Anthem called, ‘Starting Now’ will join The Palm Fountain’s existing line-up of Disney hits such as Aladdin’s ‘A Whole New World’, Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’ and Mulan’s ‘Reflection’, which will play every hour from 7pm onwards. A special firework display will also accompany the Disney-themed fountain show on May 13 at 8pm.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Fox Family Movies will be bringing the Ultimate Princess Celebration to the comfort of your home, with a month-long movie marathon, featuring your favorite Disney Princesses.

The movies kicked-off this past weekend, with Aladdin and Tangled, and will be showing every Friday and Saturday at 6:00pm UAE (5:00pm KSA) until June 5th.

Titles include The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning, The Princess and the Frog, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Pocahontas, and Mulan.

Tune into Fox Family Movies for the fun, available on Etisalat and Du in the UAE, and Jawwy in Saudi Arabia. Fox Arabia will also be running weekly social media competitions throughout the month.

Each week, followers’ Disney knowledge will be put to the test with a Princess-themed quiz and one lucky winner will be chosen from those who answer correctly.

Don’t forget to follow @foxarabiatv on Instagram and Facebook for your chance to win exciting Disney Princess prizes! To add to the festivities, Disney will also be rolling-out a number of exciting in-store activations with key retail partners across the Middle East.

From a Princess-themed puzzle challenge at Hamleys, to a Courage and Kindness art competition with Early Learning Centre (ELC), there is a way for everyone to find their inner princess this May.

Also, don’t miss exclusive Disney Princess deals on Amazon.ae’s dedicated Ultimate Princess Celebration landing page, up and running since May 3rd.

Disney’s global Ultimate Princess Celebration is a yearlong event spotlighting the courage and kindness that Disney Princesses inspire in fans all around the world.

From Cinderella’s generosity and Belle’s ingenuity to Mulan’s selflessness and Moana’s adventurous spirit, Disney is honoring these strong women through music, experiences, products, and a campaign to give back to children around the world.