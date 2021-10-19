Disney Postpones The Release of Multiple Movies

"Disney" postponed the release of films produced by Marvel Studios and postponed the release of the fifth part of the "Indiana Jones" series.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the giant group in the entertainment field has several times modified the schedule for the launch of its new huge productions, and “Disney” has re-adjusted this program again, despite the reopening of cinemas in the United States of America, Europe and Asia this year.

And based on the decision to postpone the expected global works, the next installment of the Marvel Studios series “Doctor Strange” entitled “In the Multiverse of Madness” has been postponed from March to May 2022, and the same applies to the upcoming movie from the “Thor” series, “Love and Thunder.”, which was postponed from May to July next year.

The new "Black Panther" movie "Wakanda Forever" was also postponed from July to November 2022, and the release of the new part of the "Captain Marvel" series was postponed from November 2022 to February 2023.