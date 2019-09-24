Disney Releases New Trailer for Frozen 2

Fans have finally got a glimpse at one of this year's most highly anticipated Disney films as the trailer for Frozen 2 has been released.

The trailer premiered on Monday's episode of Good Morning America and gave fans a look at an epic adventure led by sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel).

Set three years after the events of Frozen, the sequel follows the pair after Elsa hears a strange sound from the north calling to her.

Together with Anna, Olaf (Josh Gad), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Sven, the group venture beyond their home of Arendelle in order to discover the origin of Elsa's magical powers and save their kingdom.

The trailer opens with a young Anna and Elsa being told a bedtime story by their father. He tells them: 'Far away as north as we can go, once stood an enchanted forest.

'It was a magical place. But something went wrong. Since then, no one can get in or out.'

The trailer then introduces Anna and Elsa, with the sisters seen curled up on a bed with Elsa asking: 'What would I do without you?'

'You'll always have me,' Anna replies.

Anna has noticed a change in her sister's behaviour and asks Kristoff has he noticed her acting differently.

Elsa reveals she has been hearing a voice calling to her and soon must embark on a dangerous journey.

The group begins their quest to discover the origins of Elsa's powers which leads them into a forest where they are confronted by a group of soldiers.

Elsa's powers appear to have grown from the first film with Anna being warned that: 'Magic is very alluring. Without you, she may lose herself to it.'

The trailer features several action sequences with Elsa conjuring large sheets of ice from her hands and riding on a horse while the soldiers say they must 'protect Arendelle at all costs'.

The trailer features several spectacular visuals and action sequences and also teases the threat of a large, stone-like monster.

The original film followed Anna trying to be reunited with Elsa after her powers inadvertently trapped Arendelle in an eternal winter.

The film won two Academy Awards, one for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for Let It Go, and grossed $1.27 billion at the box office.

Joining the cast of Frozen 2 is Evan Rachel Wood as Queen Iduna, who was voiced by Jennifer Lee in the first film, while Sterling K Brown will play Lt. Destin Mattias.

Some fans of the franchise were hoping to see Elsa be given a love interest in the sequel but one of the film's songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez confirmed she would not have a romantic storyline.

She told IGN: 'Like the first movie, Elsa is not just defined by a romantic interest. There's so many movies that define a woman by her romantic interest.

'That's not a story that we wanted to tell at this point in time. What we really wanted to tell was if you have these powers, how do you grow and change and find your place in the world and find answers that haven't been found before?'