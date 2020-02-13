Disney Reveals Aladdin 2 is in The Making

According to Variety, producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich hope to bring back stars Will Smith and Naomi Scott reprising their roles as the genie and Princess Jasmine. Guy Riche is expected to direct the movie again and Ryan Halprin will be the executive producer.

Disney held a writers room in the summer to generate ideas for a follow-up.

It is unknown what the storyline of the next installment will be, but at one point the studio and producers were looking at other stories from “One Thousand and One Nights,” the collection of Middle Eastern folk tales, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Disney’s 1992 film, “Aladdin” it made its world premiere on Broadway in 2014 and quickly established itself as a crowd favorite.

Last year’s sequel crossed over $1 billion at the global box office.