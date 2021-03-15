DJ Khaled Collaborates With Fashion Label 'Dolce & Gabbana'

Palestinian-American record producer DJ Khaled has collaborated with Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana.

The renowned fashion house teamed up with the award-winning hitmaker on an exclusive collection consisting of both beachwear and ready-to-wear unisex pieces, including tracksuits, hoodies, shorts and accessories.

The artist, born Khaled Khaled, teased the new capsule collection, described as Miami-meets-Mediterranean, to his 23.1 million Instagram followers in a series of short video clips and snaps this week.

The collection draws inspiration from the bright colors of South Beach and the historic charm of Miami’s downtown, and is punctuated by floral motifs, graffiti patterns, and Khaled’s favorite animal, the lion.

“I’m excited to announce this amazing new collection,” says the “I’m on One” hitmaker of his new collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana in a statement. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to collaborate with Stefano and Domenico, and this collection showcases a fun blend of my classic Miami style and the high fashion of Dolce & Gabbana.”

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana added: “DJ Khaled’s energy and passion greatly impressed us. Working with him on this special project was a new and exciting experience.”

The new collection will be available for purchase online and at Dolce & Gabbana flagships on March 15.