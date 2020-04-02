DJ Khaled Donates Medical Supplies For Healthcare Workers

US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled is the latest celebrity to step up and offer help in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe.

In collaboration with humanitarian medical organization Direct Relief and online retailer simplehuman, the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker and his wife Nicole Tuck’s non-profit We The Best Foundation has pledged to provide medical supplies to healthcare workers aiding infected patients at Miami and New York’s local hospitals.

Their efforts will provide more than 10,000 masks, gloves and dozens of personal protection equipment kits for health care workers, who are in need of such supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, the California-based simplehuman will provide hand sanitizer and thousands of hands-free soap dispensers to communities across the nation, starting April 1.

“Helping our local community when and where we can has always been our mission since we started the We The Best Foundation back in 2018,” Khaled said in a statement. “By partnering with Direct Relief, Nicole and I are able to reach the medical staff who are most at risk in local hospitals in New York and Miami. It’s important to us to take care of those who take care of us.”

Khaled and Tuck were inspired by their friend and designer Gelareh Mizrahi, whose brother works at a Brooklyn Hospital.