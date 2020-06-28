Dj Khaled Prevents Getting COVID -19 as He Makes His Barber Wear a Hazmat Suit

US-Palestinian music producer DJ Khaled went viral last week for wearing a full hazmat suit to go to the dentist for a root canal, and it appears that the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker is continuing to take extreme precautions in order to protect himself and others from the coronavirus.

This week, the father-of-two posted a picture of himself getting an at-home haircut on Instagram. To ensure his safety, his barber was wearing a full protective suit, along with a face mask, shield and gloves.

“New norm,” the 44-year-old captioned the photograph of he makeshift barbershop.

The post comes shortly after the Grammy award winner was called out by social media users for his scruffy quarantine hair and beard.

The “I’m the One” producer promised fans and critics he will “figure it out soon” — even if that means his barber has to wear a “space suit” to ensure proper social distancing amid the crisis.

“THEY DONT WANT ME TO GET A HAIRCUT SMH! I will get haircut I will figure it out soon lol. Quarantine alert. I’m get my Barbour a space suit stay tuned! (sic)” the star wrote alongside a side-by-side comparison of his signature, clean-shaven beard and his current one. “I NEED MY BEARD OIL ! Lol ! (sic)”

Despite self-isolating at home, the Miami-based artist did his part to help the community by donating medical supplies to frontline health workers, along with his wife, Nicole Tuck.