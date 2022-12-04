DJ Khaled rocks Riyadh's MDLBEAST festival

ALBAWABA - With more than 200,000 attendees, international star DJ Khaled lit up the stage on Friday as he performed in Saudi Arabia at Riyadh's MDLBEAST festival - soundstorm 2022.

Hours before his killer performance, the record-producer DJ shared in an Instagram post videos and pictures of the stage where he was set to perform, and on a huge screen behind the stage, DJ Khaled's famous quote 'we the best' can be read.

One of the videos showed a huge number of fans, chanting his name and clapping.

He captioned the video: ''Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦, Riyadh thank you for having my SONG OF THE YEAR ! GOD DID! OH YES HE DID !''

The Palestinian-American music icon, whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, added: ''When I rise up in morning I’ll post more of the love that you showed me and my friends... (we're) very very grateful for the love tears of joy !''

Khaled documented his first trip to Riyadh a few days ago. The videos shared by the star showed a group of Saudi musicians welcoming him at the airport, where Khaled danced off the iconic entrance.

He wrote on the posted video: ''🇸🇦 SAUDI Tonight we make more history tonight... DJ KHALED AND FRIENDS PERFORMING LIVE IN RIYADH !🇸🇦''

By Alexandra Abumuhor