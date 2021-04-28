DJ Khaled Shares Cover Art For His New Album

DJ Khaled fans, rejoice. The US-Palestinian producer announced this week that he is releasing his 12th album “Khaled Khaled,” executively produced by his two sons, on April 30.

“ALBUM 100% DONE! IT'S TIME,” wrote the music sensation on social media captioning a video of the announcement on a large billboard. “I TOLD MY TEAM LET’S PUSH THE BUTTON!”

In the following post, Khaled – whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled – revealed the cover of the album which features the DJ with his sons, Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 1.

In the picture, Khaled was seen kneeling down on a prayer mat with his hands raised up.

“This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT,” he wrote.