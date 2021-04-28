  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. DJ Khaled Shares Cover Art For His New Album

DJ Khaled Shares Cover Art For His New Album

Published April 28th, 2021 - 10:04 GMT
His 12th album “Khaled Khaled” will be out on April 30.
His 12th album “Khaled Khaled” will be out on April 30.
Highlights
US producer DJ Khaled reveals release date, cover art for new album

DJ Khaled fans, rejoice. The US-Palestinian producer announced this week that he is releasing his 12th album “Khaled Khaled,” executively produced by his two sons, on April 30.

“ALBUM 100% DONE! IT'S TIME,” wrote the music sensation on social media captioning a video of the announcement on a large billboard. “I TOLD MY TEAM LET’S PUSH THE BUTTON!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

In the following post, Khaled – whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled – revealed the cover of the album which features the DJ with his sons, Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 1. 

In the picture, Khaled was seen kneeling down on a prayer mat with his hands raised up. 

“This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT,” he wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...