DJ Khaled Shares His Fear With His Instagram Followers

In a world of perfect Instagram shots where celebrities rarely reveal their fears, it’s rather refreshing to see US-Palestinian DJ Khaled’s latest video on Instagram, in which he is extremely anxious before taking off on a private jet, while the women of his family, as well as the pilot, urge him to calm down.

The video shows Khaled questioning the pilot about the flight path, as well as potential turbulence and ends with footage of the superstar DJ kneeling on the floor of the jet with his head on a seat in a bid to avoid looking out of the window.

“I don’t like to fly when it rains or when it cloudy. Today I couldn’t see the sky. So had some real talk with (the) pilot. (a) great pilot and honest, people don’t realize to make these big anthems the mission to get it done it’s not just working in the studio so much more that comes with it,” he captioned the video on Instagram.

Khaled’s two sons, Asahd and Aalam, were also on the jet that seemed to be heading to Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

It’s not the first time Khaled has opened up about his debilitating fear of flying, however.

He previously revealed that he overcame a decade-long fear of flying in 2017.

“That’s the only fear I had in my life,” DJ Khaled told E! News at the time, “just being in a plane and if there’s any turbulence. I just didn’t feel comfortable. I had a lot of bad anxiety, and he helped me overcome that.”

“Anytime I was on the road,” Khaled said, “I would fly him and I would take the bus. My son’s on the plane, but I’m driving [and] taking two to three days to get somewhere and I’m saying to myself, ‘My son can fly. I gotta fly (sic).’”

“It really touched my heart and put tears in my eyes,” he said of having to travel apart from his son. “I had to go on the road and when I would FaceTime him, he knew I’d be gone. So, I’m like, ‘You know what? We’re going to start flying together.’”

Khaled’s latest video, posted on Saturday, shows combatting a fear of flying is a long process — but considering his jet-set lifestyle, he seems to be in it for the long haul.