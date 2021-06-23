DJ Khaled's to Get His Own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

DJ Khaled and Salma Hayek are among 38 celebrities to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a famous stretch of sidewalk along the Hollywood Boulevard that celebrates some of the most successful entertainers in the industry via a brass star bearing the name of producers, actors, musicians and director

Taking to Instagram this week, the US-Palestinian producer who gave us “Wild Thoughts” expressed his gratitude for receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

His family also celebrated the music producer by presenting him with a star-shaped cake on Father’s Day.

“Thank you so much! I love my queen, my boys, I love my family! So much! GRATEFUL! Amazing Father’s Day!” he captioned a video shared with his 24.9 million Instagram followers.

US-Mexican actress Hayek, whose father is part-Lebanese, is also set to nab a star on the historic boulevard.

Hayek posted a throwback picture of herself on Instagram with a surprised expression and captioned it: “Today I am combining a #tbt picture with very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was a few minutes ago when my team showed me the announcement that I am getting the star in the Hollywood walk of fame! Thank you to the fans for their support through the years.”

The Hollywood Walk of Fame comprises more than 2,690 stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard.

The selection panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, handpicks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world.

Other artists picked to be honored with a star alongside DJ Khaled include the late Nipsey Hussle, Avril Lavigne, Michael B. Jordan and Ashanti.

Nipsey Hussle isn’t the only late entertainer who was selected posthumously. Carrie Fisher, who died of cardiac arrest in December 2016 at age 60, was also picked in the motion picture category.

Honorees have two years to schedule a star ceremony from the date of their selection.