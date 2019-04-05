Do Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have Matching Family Tattoos?

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have gotten matching tattoos.

The 33-year-old model and the 'All of Me' hitmaker have become a "cool tattoo family", as they've both been inked with matching designs that pay homage to one another, as well as to their daughter Luna, two, and son Miles, 10 months.

Chrissy's tattoo reads "John, Luna, Miles", whilst John's reads "Chrissy, Luna, Miles".

The couple unveiled their cursive inkings on social media on Thursday (04.04.19), where Chrissy captioned an image: "hey guys please don't talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)

"Thank you thank you @winterstone. You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!! (sic)"

The tattoo artist, Winter Stone - who has also worked on pieces for the likes of Lady Gaga, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Mandy Moore, and Demi Lovato - also shared the same image to his own account.

He captioned the image: "JOHN LUNA MILES

"CHRISSY LUNA MILES

"#singleneedle #delicatelysharp #tattoopeoplenow #love #family #legend #teigen #armtattoos @chrissyteigen @johnlegend (sic)"

As of the time of writing, John, 40, is yet to show off the inkings on his own Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the couple might need to add to their tattoos in the future, as they've previously expressed a wish to have a third child.

Chrissy said: "I think we'll definitely do another one and then after that, I don't know if my body can take it anymore."

The pair conceived both their children via in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.