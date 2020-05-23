Do 'Normal People' Fans Use Subtitles in Sex Scenes?

Some 'Normal People' viewers are having to use subtitles during raunchy sex scenes.

The hit BBC series - which stars English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and Irish actor Paul Mescal - has left viewers baffled by some of the stars' thick accents, and they have turned to the subtitles to help understand what the characters are saying.

One fan tweeted: "I'm finally starting Normal People because I found subtitles."

Another fan wrote: "I have to use subtitles.

"They're too hot I forget to listen to the words."



The series - which is adapted from Sally Rooney's novel of the same name - follows the tender relationship of Marianne (Daisy) and Connell (Paul) from the end of their school days to their undergraduate years.

BBC bosses are reportedly desperate to make a second series with the support of Sally, who helped turn her novel into the critically acclaimed series.

The drama recently became BBC Three's most-streamed show ever, with more than 16 million views, and now the rights to the love story have been sold worldwide by production company Element Pictures.

The programme will now be available to watch in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, France, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, the Benelux countries, Greece, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, Latin America and Japan.

Element Pictures co-founders Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe said: "The response from audiences in the UK, Ireland and the US to 'Normal People' has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We are delighted that audiences around the world will now have the opportunity to see the show for themselves and we are grateful to Endeavor Content for helping put together such a strong line-up of international partners to launch Normal People into the wider world."