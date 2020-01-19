Do You Feel the Love? Yasmin Abdelaziz Is Rumored to Be Dating This Handsome Actor

Last Friday, Egyptian actress Yasmin Abdelaziz celebrated her birthday with a group of stars at one of the fancy locales in Egypt.

However, what caught the attention of most followers were the photos of Yasmin with her colleague and friend, actor Ahmed Elawady.

Yasmin shared a video with her 8.6 million Instagram followers from the birthday celebrations, where she stood right next to Elawady. She appeared to be over the moon, as some followers felt they noticed some intimacy and a special bond between the two of them.

Ahmed posted a special picture with the birthday girl, captioning it with love heart emojis.

Comments poured in over their photos, mostly carrying congratulations and blessings, although nothing has been announced from their end about the nature of their relationship.

The pair did not, however, deny the existence of a romance between them and many fans are even predicting that the duo are very close to declaring their engagement.