Do You Think He's Handsome? Rawan Bin Hussein Shares First Photo of Her Husband

Kuwaiti Fashionista Rawan Bin Hussein shared a photo of her husband on Instagram, captioning it, "Christmas is in the air & love is in the air."

The picture only showed her husband from behind, as she deliberately hid his face.

There was speculation that Rawan published the image to shut down rumors that she married an older man. Even though she has never shared his photos before, some fans believe she's slowly building up to share clearer pictures of her husband's face and reveal his identity soon.