Does Brad Pitt Have a Tinder Profile?

Brad Pitt isn't on Tinder.



The 56-year-old actor joked during the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) Awards last week that his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role win for his work on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' would boost his chances of finding love, as he said he would be bragging about the gong on Tinder.



But now, Brad has confessed he isn't actually signed up to any online dating sites, and only made the quip because it "sounded funny".



During an interview with 'Extra', he was asked if he was aware that Tinder subscriptions had risen because of his comments, and he replied: "I'm not on it. I'm not even really sure how it all works. It just sounded funny to me."





When accepting his gong at the awards ceremony over the weekend, Brad said he would add the honour to his list of achievements on his profile on the dating app.



He said: "I go to add this to my Tinder profile, Thank you my brothers and sisters, this means so much. More than I can possibly fathom. I watch everything, I watch you all and the work has been mesmerising, so I thank you all."



Brad is believed to be on the market following his divorce from Angelina Jolie - with whom he has Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 - as although he's been linked to several women since their split in 2017, he's thought to currently be single.



Meanwhile, the Hollywood icon recently joked he has a "disaster of a personal life".



He said: "I'm just like trash mag fodder. Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably ... I've got some good getaways [from paparazzi] that I will not reveal here because they're still in play."