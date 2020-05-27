Does Cardi B Have a Cousin Named Ahmed? Check out Her HILARIOUS Tweet!

American rapper Cardi B took to Twitter on Tuesday to engage with her fans, and may be to respond to some of the critics.

Twitter user @abbakar_yd from Nigeria - according to his bio - tweeted a picture of Cardi B, where she didn't have any make up on and covered her head with a shawl in a Turban style.

Abbakar asked the rapper: "Cardi b is that u?"

Although the young man did not tag the star, but she found her way to his tweet, and hilariously responded to him: "No ...That’s my cousin. Ahmed."

For those who don't know, names like 'Mohammad' and 'Ahmed' are very popular in the Arab world, and the way that Cardi B responded is typical in Arab culture, wondering who was behind the rapper's hilarious reply if it was Cardi herself or someone else.