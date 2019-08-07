Does Jennifer Aniston Has a New Man in Her Life?

The 50-year-old actress split from Justin Theroux at the end of 2017 after two years of marriage, and over 20 months later, she seems to be ready to find love once again, as sources say she's "finally started dating".







An insider said: "The support she has had from women in her life has truly helped her move on and upward and, with lots of encouragement from friends, she finally has started dating. Lisa [Kudrow] and Courteney [Cox] and Jen are really close and have encouraged her to date and get out there."



And when she's not going on dates, the 'Friends' star - who was also previously married to Brad Pitt from July 2000 until they announced their split in January 2005 - is keeping up her health regime, as well as still focusing on her career.



The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She remains very into yoga and health. Her body look better than ever before.



"Jen has a lot of upcoming projects and still hasn't slowed down when it comes to work. She has received so many offers that it's been difficult to navigate them."



Meanwhile, the news comes as Jennifer claimed in May this year that she has "zero time" to date but will "welcome" love into her life when it "comes knocking".



She said: "Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest ... Dating has not been one of my first priorities. I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it's not about seeking it out, you know? When it comes knocking, it's going to be welcomed.



"I'm not like, 'No, I'm done with that. That's never going to happen again.' My time on this planet has been about ... It hasn't looked a certain way. It's my way; it's what I've been given this round. But I would say I don't find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of 'No more, that's it, I'm closed.' "