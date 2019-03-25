Don’t Miss Amr Diab in Dubai

Dance and sing with the uncontested king of Arabic pop

The Arab world is a treasure trove of artistic and musical excellence but few names compare to Amr Diab. The Egyptian singer has distinguished himself with high-voltage star power in the industry, breaking boundaries and paving the way for the next generation of artists. Fans can sing through his genre-defining discography with the artist himself at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on 30 March.

Amr Diab’s debut album titled Ya Tareeq launched in 1983, quickly followed by Ghanny Men Albak a year later. His 1996 album Nour El Ain was perhaps the turning point in Diab’s career, carving his name in history as he rose in popularity and won new fans around the world.

Since then, Diab has used his indelible place in the hearts and minds of fans to rewrite the landscape of the Arab music industry. He is recognised for cultivating what became known as Mediterranean Music – a sound that blended Western and Egyptian music traditions for a smooth, pan-cultural sound. He was even the first Arab artist to create high-tech music videos – popularising a new avenue for artistic expression in the region – and claimed a Guinness World Record in 2016 for becoming the best-selling Middle Eastern artist.

Amr Diab is a multi-award winning star who has also dabbled in films, such as the critically-acclaimed Ays Krim fi Glym (Ice Cream in Gleam), which UCLA’s film school selected as one of the top five Egyptian musicals.

As the uncontested king of Arabic pop, Diab’s extensive discography is as memorable as it is innovative. Travel through three decades of his history-defining career this Thursday, 28 March.

