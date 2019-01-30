Don’t Miss a Desi Legend in Dubai this February

Celebrate a man whose legend precedes him

Emirates NBD Classics is the ultimate curation of classical Indian artists. Since its launch in 2012, the concert series has invited a rich roll call of India’s top musicians to share their mastery and timeless melodies with audiences. In the past, the city has celebrated the rare art of jugalbandi with Ustad Shujaat Hussain Khan and Ajay Prasanna, witnessed maestros Shubha Mudgal and Bombay Jayashri share a stage, and delighted in the symphonies of the six-piece ensemble, Dastaan. Now, in its eighth season, Emirates NBD Classics adds another luminary to its repertoire of world-class acts: Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

Sharma is well known for reviving the popularity of the santoor. A traditional instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, this rare string-based delight has a story as old as time with references dating to ancient Sanskrit texts. It was inspired by the chord an arrow strikes when released from the string of a bow. The santoor is a distant cousin of the western harp, creating ethereal melodies with depth, difficult to mimic elsewhere.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma started playing a santoor in 1951 – when he was just 13 years old – and began performing in public in 1955. Since then, he’s entertained legions of audiences across the world with his gift, collaborating with many of India’s top classical artists and composing everlasting hits for Bollywood’s films. He’s a maestro who has many accolades – from the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award to the Padma Shri and the Padma Vibhushan. See this legend live on 8 February, as he makes his debut at the iconic Dubai Opera for one night only.

