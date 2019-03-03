Don’t Miss These Top Eats at swyp Beach Canteen

These restaurants put the ‘eat’ in creative (Shutterstock)

swyp Beach Canteen returns to the shores of Jumeirah Beach with some of last year's can't-go-wrong old and can't-miss-out-on new. From tasty treats to savoury delights, the offerings are truly satisfying, so if you want to know what’s hot, look no further.

Ultimate Fries at Roux

This City Walk-based cafe is a returning fixture at swyp Beach Canteen, and for good reason. Their menu is filled with mouth-watering dishes like their juicy buffalo chicken sliders, but you can't go wrong with their signature ultimate fries, which burst with flavour in every bite. With a kick of spicy, these skinny chips are decked out in sriracha mayo, parmesan cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, garlic, parsley and chives.

High Joint’s High Burger

High Joint prides itself on its quality beef. After months of tastings, refinement and narrowing down on the juiciest cuts, this burger haven has mastered the art of the perfect patty. You can’t go wrong with a signature High Burger, which you can order with traditional tomato and lettuce fillings, or beef it up with mushrooms and more. There’s also a fish burger to try that’s crafted exclusively for swyp Beach Canteen, which stars citrusy, sea-inspired flavours.

K-Town Carnita Fries at Hooked

Hooked is only three months old to Downtown Dubai, but this Asian street food stop is already a legend on the scene. Swing by their kiosk on your way to swyp Beach Canteen’s cooking court and grab a plate of the K-Town Carnita Fries. Delicious and decadent, these fries are loaded with tender beef short rib, topped with cheddar cheese sauce, Korean spice dressing and sour cream to name a few of the main ingredients. Tempted? So are we.

Really, Really Cold Cheetos at The Inventing Room

The Inventing Room, a quirky nitrogen-fuelled, science-inspired dessert shop, calls this dish the Really, Really Cold Cheetos, and rightfully so. The nitrogen-doused crisps emerge from the cauldron oozing white smoke and a little crunchier than when they went in. It’s delicious but most of all, it's a fun experience that makes for a fabulous Instagram capture. If cheese balls are your crispy craving, don’t worry – they’ve got those covered (in nitrogen), too.





Kunafa Ice Cream at iScream

iScream, a creative homegrown ice cream boutique, crafts flavours that take inspiration from across the world – think Mexican Chilli Chocolate, Kulfi and Matcha Green amongst many others. Don’t worry, they have inspired versions of your favourite Vanilla, Belgian Chocolate and Pistachio too but the one you should add to your swyp Beach Canteen taste journey is iScream’s Kunafa flavour. Sweet and creamy, this scoop evokes the sugary richness of the traditional Arab dessert.

Waffles from Wofl

Whether you love sweet or savoury, you can enjoy the best of both worlds at Wofl. This homegrown food concept wraps all kinds of delicious ingredients into a fresh, crispy waffle sandwich. A dessert must-try is La Tatin, which features caramelised cinnamon apples sprinkled with homemade caramel salt and drizzled with salty almond brittle. The crunch is balanced out perfectly thanks to a dollop of creamy vanilla ice cream.

More from Dubai Calendar:





