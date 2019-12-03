  1. Home
'Don't You Like What I Sing?' Elissa WITTINGLY Responds to a Critical Fan at Her Canada Concert (Video)

Published December 3rd, 2019 - 08:44 GMT
Elissa: how come you call on me like that?
Elissa: how come you call on me like that? (Source: @elissazkh Instagram)

A new video has come out of Lebanese singer Elissa recorded during her recent concert in Canada.

When Elissa finished singing one of her songs, she heard a fan objecting to her performance.

She was heard saying: "how come you're calling on me like that?"

She then asked him "what do you want Mr.?" prompting the audience to burst into laughter at this moment.

Elissa continued responding to the objecting fan by saying: "Something what? New? Don't you like anything I'm singing? Please get back to your seat, this is what I perform, I don't have anything else to give. Thank you so much."

 


