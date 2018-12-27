Drake is Proud of His Son's Art Talents

Drake recently spoke about Adonis to NBA star LeBron James (Source: champagnepapi / Instagram )

Drake posted on Instagram a photo of artwork that was given to him by his 1-year-old son Adonis.

Drake uploaded a photo of the framed artwork Wednesday. The piece features green, blue, yellow and red handprints.

"Adonis > Picasso don't @ me," Drake said alongside a blue heart emoji and a Christmas tree emoji.

Drake confirmed in June on his fifth studio album Scorpion, that he fathered a child after rapper Pusha T said Drake had a child on diss track "The Story of Adidon."

"I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid," Drake rapped on Scorpion track "Emotionless."





Drake recently spoke about Adonis to NBA star LeBron James on an episode of HBO's The Shop. Drake discussed his relationship with Adonis' mother on the program, who is rumored to be former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux.

"I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But, I don't have any desire for him to like not love his mother or I don't want like, I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother," Drake said. "Like, we have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible and now, like, I'm just really excited to be a great father."