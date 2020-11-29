Drake Shares Heart Warming Snap With Son 'Adonis'

On Friday the 34-year-old rapper shared a photo of he and his three-year-old son Adonis as he rested his head on his shoulder while snuggling in bed.

Drake who is notoriously private when it comes to his son has only shared a few photos of the blonde haired tot on social media, most notably on landmark occasions like his first day of school or birthday.

He captioned the adorable photo with the crossed finger emojis as he referred to their tight bond.

Adonis could be seen having a bit of a snack and watching TV as the Canadian rapper got some shut eye while cuddling up to the toddler.

Famous friends were quick to gush over the picture as Justin Bieber wrote, 'Now this is beautiful,' with DJ Khaled posting two crown emojis with a bunch of exclamation marks.

Only sharing the first photo of his son who he fathered with 31-year-old adult film star Sophie Brussaux in March, Drake kept quiet about the swirling rumors he had fathered a child until almost a year after his birth.

Addressing the situation on three tracks off his fifth studio album Scorpion, Drake rapped in Emotionless, 'I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.'

Recently Drake has been in the news after former United States President Barack Obama gave his seal of approval for the rapper and Degrassi actor to play him in an eventual biopic.

In an interview for Complex's 360 With Speedy Mormon, Obama softly approved of Drake and the potential role casting, 'If the time comes and he’s ready,' as Drake said nearly a decade ago, 'I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him.'

Obama continued to say, 'Drake has, more importantly, my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it,' while calling him a 'talented, talented brother.'

After the news that The Weeknd was snubbed at the 2021 Grammys, Drake - who was nominated for three awards - spoke out in favor of The Weeknd's statement that, 'The Grammys remain corrupt.'

Taking to social media to back up his friend Drake wrote, 'We should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards.'

He continued, 'The other day I said The Weeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way.'

Among artists he spoke out in favor of who were overlooked, he also named Lil Baby, Pop Smoke and PartyNextDoor.