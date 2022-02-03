Drake Unfollows Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Following Pregnancy News

Earlier this week, Rihanna broke the internet with her pregnancy announcement.

The singer whose expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky confirmed the news on her Instagram page, where she shared a picture of her baby bump, 'how the gang pulled up to black history month' Rihanna wrote.

However, a day after the announcement, Drake seemed to have unfollowed both Rihanna -who does not follow him- and Rocky, but then re-followed Rocky who also follows him back.

A source previously revealed that Rihanna did not think about motherhood until she started dating the Praise The Lord singer, ''Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom, She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.” The source said.

''Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.''

Drake had publicly revealed in 2016 that he had been in love with Rihanna, while presenting the iconic Vanguard Award to her. ''She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old. She’s one of my best friends in the world,'' he had said.

However, in 2018, the Fenty beauty founder admitted that she felt uncomfortable about the rapper's speech at the award ceremony stating that she didn’t like being “put on blast”.

Rihanna then added, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”