Drake Withdraws His 2021 Grammy Nominations

Drake was one of five nominees for Best Rap Album, for “Certified Lover Boy,” and for Best Rap Performance, for his song “Way 2 Sexy”.

Even though representatives of the rapper refused to comment, an insider close to his camp had confirmed that Drake had made the decision on his own, but insiders were unable to explain his reasoning.

According to Variety, he will not be replaced in either category, and the remaining four artists will now battle it out for each of the awards.

Drake had been up against Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion for Best Rep Performance and Tyler, the Creator, Nas, Kanye West and J. Cole for Best Rap Album.

Drake had previously only won 4 Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.

Drake is not the only one who has problems with the annual award show, as earlier this year, Save Your Tears hitmaker The Weeknd declared that he was boycotting the Grammy Awards for good after his album “After Hours” failed to garner any nominations for the 2021 Grammys.

However, the 31-year-old has now been nominated for two Grammys at the upcoming 2022 awards. The Weeknd has not withdrawn any of those nominations as of Monday evening.