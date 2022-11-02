A dream come true: Chiara Ferragni visits Jordan

Italian blogger, Chiara Ferragni lives in a new experience as she travels to Jordan with her family and friends.

Chiara Ferragni made sure to document her eventful trip to Jordan, and the blogger managed to visit Archaeological sites from the first day, as she visited the Amman citadel, then the roman theater alongside her friends.

Ferragni shared with her Instagram followers pictures from her trip and wrote: '''First day in Jordan, Amman citadel and the Roman theater'.

The 35-year-old also managed to visit Petra, one of the 7 wonders of the world. The blogger sported a dark blue outfit in the picture shared on her Instagram and wrote: 'Petra, It was a dream of mine to visit this place for so long and I fulfilled it today''

Chiara Ferragni also documented one of her activities in Jordan where she tried smoking the hookah, she shared a video on her Instagram account as she was smoking, but then she coughed, she jokingly captioned the post: 'Why does this keep happening to me?'

By Alexandra Abumuhor