Drunk or High? Kuwaiti Actress Fatma Alsafi Looks BIZARRE in Snapchat Video! Watch

Kuwaiti actress Fatma Alsafi appeared in a video that was shared by a large number of Instagram users.





Fatma was not wearing any makeup and appeared in a strange state that surprised her followers.

Alsafi pointed out that she has some health issues and said: "illness overthrew me," then added that she already had her lips filled but they look bigger because of the "illness"

Fatma stirred controversy because of the way she behaved and talked, causing many followers to express their shock and criticism. Lots of comments stated that her state of mind appeared to be impaired and her behavior was odd.