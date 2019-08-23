Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

They made their relationship Instagram official earlier this week.

And Dua Lipa and her beau Anwar Hadid offered a further glimpse into their new romance as they shared snippets from her fun-filled 24th birthday on social media.





The New Rules hitmaker, 24, dined out with her boyfriend and their pals, enjoyed multiple birthday cakes and was even treated to a special breakfast on the day.

For their swanky dinner, Dua showcased her signature quirky style in a thigh-grazing black mini dress which boasted a huge pair of red lips on the front.

During the meal Dua and Anwar couldn't appear to keep their hands off each other as her Instagram Story revealed the pair kissing and cuddling at the dinner table.

The group serenaded Dua with a dessert covered in candles, which was accompanied by a huge tray of tequila shots and slices of lime.

Earlier in the day, Dua and Anwar relaxed on a stunning sea view balcony where she soaked up the sun in a stylish green bikini before being presented with a huge rainbow-coloured cake.

It appeared that she had also been treated to a delicious breakfast by her beau, as she shared a clip of him preparing to flip a pancake in a pan.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month when they posted a cute snap together from their time together in London.

She later took him to Kosovo for the Sunny Hill Festival, an international music festival she headlined last year in Prishtina, to meet her family.

They confirmed their fledgling romance at the Barclaycard British Summer Time Hyde Park in July, following speculation they had begun dating.

Talk that Dua was dating Anwar emerged in June earlier this year, hot on the heels of her split from Isaac Carew, 33.

It was claimed that the Grammy winner was enjoying her single girl status while indulging in a number of dates with Anwar.

The songstress grew closer to model Anwar during her time in Los Angeles and they were spotted putting on a cosy display in Malibu, according to The Sun.

Dua and Isaac first started dating back in 2013 and the then-couple were together for nearly four years before their subsequent split in 2017.