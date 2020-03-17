Dua Lipa And K-pop Star Hwasa Team up on a New Song

Lipa and Hwasa, a member of the south Korean girl group Mamamoo, recorded a new version of Lipa's song "Physical," slated for release Wednesday.

Lipa and Hwasa, both 24, announced the collaboration Monday on Twitter. Lipa shared a photo of herself with Hwasa and a release date for the remix.

"SURPRISE - PHYSICAL FT. @RBW_MAMAMOO COMIN THIS WEDNESDAY," she wrote.

Hwasa confirmed the news on the Mamamoo official Twitter account.

"Surprise! 'Physical (feat. Hwa Sa)' Coming Soon," she wrote.

The original "Physical" appears on Lipa's forthcoming album Future Nostalgia, scheduled for release April 3. Lipa Released a "workout video" for the song last week after sharing an initial video for the song in January.

Lipa previously collaborated with K-pop group Blackpink on the song "Kiss and Make Up."