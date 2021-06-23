Dua Lipa Celebrates Beau Anwar Hadid's 22nd Birthday

The 25-year-old singer marked the occasion Tuesday by sharing photos with Hadid, a model and the son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, on Instagram.

Lipa posted a slideshow of photos that give a candid glimpse into her relationship with Hadid.

"Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I'm lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!!" Lipa captioned the post, referencing her dog Dexter. "can't wait to celebrate youuuu today."

Hadid's sister, Bella Hadid, also a model, wished him a happy birthday in a post on her own account.

"Happy birthday to my favorite human on the planet. My protector! My spiritual warrior and twin. You make me so proud to be your sister. The love, Passion, and creativity that you put into anything you do inspires me," Bella Hadid wrote.

"I wish I could be with you today. My heart is in literal pieces. But anyways. I know you will have the best day and I am so proud of everything that you are!!! Best guy Best style Best brain Best heart. You are the sickest @anwarspc happy@birthday you little squirtle," she said.

Lipa and Hadid were first linked in 2019. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the American Music Awards in November of that year.

Lipa said in an interview on Watch What Happens Live in May 2020 that she slid into Hadid's DMs before they started dating. "We actually met at [a] barbecue... it then carried on into DMs," she said.

Lipa released Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition, a reissue of her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, in February.

She will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September, along with Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Maroon 5 and other artists.