Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, and Gigi Hadid Ensured All Eyes Were on Them During Versace's Milan Fashion Week Show

Versace's Milan Fashion Week show was a magnet for stars on Friday afternoon; and Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid ensured all eyes were on them as they stormed the catwalk.

Dua, 26, donned a shimmering pink ensemble, flashing her waist and long legs. The busty two-piece dress featured a deep puce trim, with matching straps, and strapped heels in the same hue.

She wore her raven locks loosely around her bare shoulders and added to the look with matching jewelery. She showcased dramatic make-up - a sweep of mint eyeshadow and a slick of nude lip gloss.

Following her was Emily, 29, who put on a sensational display, flashing her taut abs in a quirky silk top with matching headscarf in vibrant purples and pinks.

This was teamed with a black long skirt, with a leg split, white strap heels and a matching purse.

She too wore her long locks loose and straight, with a flawless make-up look and chunky gold accessories completing the get-up.

She was spotted earlier in the day, entering the venue in a skin-tight white vest and loose bottoms, joined by Gigi and Lourdes Leon at the Torre Diamante.

Gigi, 26, took to the catwalk in a PVC dress - having been seen alongside Emily and Lourdes at Rihanna's Fenty show in New York the previous evening.

The dress featured a turquoise floral silk accent at the bust and hem, and she wore a matching hat and toted a large purse.

She also switched it up, slipping into another black off-shoulder cocktail dress, adorned with clips, and killer heels.

Naomi Campbell also returned to the catwalk for the Versace show, four months after revealing she had welcomed a daughter.

The supermodel, 51, surprised fans back in May when she announced she had become a mother, with reports later claiming she had become a parent through a surrogate.

And Naomi looked incredible in a hot pink power as she took to the runway alongside the likes of Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa.

The fashion queen teased a hint of her toned abs in the colour block ensemble which comprise of a skintight red top with a slash on the bust.

Strutting down the runway in white heels, Naomi appeared in her element as she showed off the statement two-piece which was teamed with a white chain bag.

Naomi, who has walked for Donatella Versace's shows after forging a close friendship with the late Gianni Versace when she first started her career, looked thrilled to be back on the catwalk.

Emily looked sensational earlier in the day in a tight top, which showed off her perky cleavage and taut abs as she headed into the show for a star-studded appearance.

Dua meanwhile wore a bright green cropped cardigan and a psychedelic print skirt for the outing, along with some pastel pink chunky platform heels. She teamed her lime cardigan with a thigh-skimming Versace mini skirt - completing her look with a chunky gold necklace.

The brunette beauty donned a pair of shades with a sleek yellow rim and wore her hair in waves down her back.

The New Rules hitmaker took all the necessary Covid precautions, making sure to wear a black face mask over her nose and mouth - which the Italian Tourism Agency suggests tourists do in crowded public spaces.

Gigi wore a complementary ensemble to Dua, with the latter's skirt matching the former's shirt.

The boss arrived in the form of Donatella Versace, who was looking jaw-dropping in a PVC dress in an eye-popping silhouette with a bustier cup which highlighted her cleavage.

As well as Emily and Gigi, Lourdes had made a sizzling appearance during Rihanna's Fenty X Savage Vol 3 show and she was once again on top form as she arrived at the runway show.

The daughter of Madonna attended the fashion event with her skater boyfriend Jonathan - and the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other.

Lourdes and Jonathan wrapped their arms around each other and enjoyed a passionate smooch outside the catwalk venue.

Despite arriving in a chic midi dress and knee-high boots, Lourdes was later seen covered up in a navy hooded jacket as she enjoyed a snogging session with her man.

Jonathan slung his arm around Lourdes as they walked together in the Italian city, while Lourdes covered her face with a mask.

While she's not busy making music or attending various fashion weeks, Dua has been busy filming the upcoming spy thriller Argylle. Filming for Matthew Vaughn's flick is thought to have kicked off last month.

Dua will star alongside the likes of Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson in the star-studded movie, which is based on Ellie Conway's novel of the same name.

The plot follows the world's number one spy and his international adventures in America, London and other global destinations.

As well as acting in the film, Dua will also provide the score for the blockbuster, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dua reportedly had to decline an invite to last week's Met Gala due to her filming commitments.

A source told TMZ: 'The Levitating singer's among a slew of celebs invited to the famous fundraising ball in NYC this month, but she had to decline because she's busy filming for the upcoming action thriller, Argylle.'