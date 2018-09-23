Dua Lipa Learns to Open up Through Songwriting

Dua Lipa has learned to be "more open" (Source: dualipa / Instagram )

Dua Lipa has learned to be "more open" with people because of her songwriting.



The 'New Rules' hitmaker used to find it "daunting" sitting in a room to write music with other people because it means pouring out her "secrets" but she's now a lot more comfortable and has made a lot of good friends from her collaborators.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she admitted: "At the beginning of my career, when I first started writing, it was very scary. I go into a room and work with different co-writers and talk about personal experiences.





"You have to learn to be a much more open person and really speak your mind and not be afraid of your own thoughts. It's a daunting experience, you're telling your secrets to people you're only meeting for the first time, so that has to come with a lot of confidence.



"Now I'm a lot better at it. I've ended up working with the same people over and over again who have become my good friends, they know me better than anyone else."



Though the 23-year-old singer's Kosovan parents were reluctant for her to follow a music career as a teenager, Dua pushed herself as hard as she could because she never had any other options in mind.



She said: "I never had a plan B because I knew if I had something to fall back on, I wouldn't push myself 100% towards music.



"So I went out there and met different producers, wrote songs, found a manager and focused on figuring out what my sound was by going into the studio and writing a lot.



"My parents pushed me to have a plan B. My father is in the music industry and it's a lot different doing music in Kosovo to the way I do it. It's a lot different doing it on a global scale.



Dua added that it has been a learning curve, and she knew she had to put her focus on music rather than going to university.



She explained: "There are so many parts of this job that I didn't even know existed. When I decided not to go to university and just focus on music, my parents asked me multiple times if I was sure that this was what I wanted.



"They asked me if I couldn't just do both. But firstly, I never knew what I wanted to study and second of all, I knew I wouldn't have the time to fully perfect both."