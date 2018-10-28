Dua Lipa to Perform as Part of Louvre Abu Dhabi First Anniversary Celebrations

The “One Kiss” singer, who performed in Abu Dhabi in February, will take to stage as part of the museum’s first anniversary celebrations.

British singer Dua Lipa is set to perform at the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s concert village on Nov. 11, it was announced on Sunday.

The “One Kiss” singer, who performed in Abu Dhabi in February, will take to stage as part of the museum’s first anniversary celebrations and will kick off a week of events and activities.

From Nov. 9 – 10, a series of pop-up performances titled “Spoken Art,” directed by Dorian Paul Rogers, will see seven spoken-word poets perform from across the museum, from the permanent galleries to under the famous, intricate dome. The poets, who will perform pieces inspired by artworks in the museum, include Jayzus Zain and Qutouf Yahia from Sudan; Safwa Mohammed and Jorge Monterrosa from the US; Chamma Al-Bastaki from the UAE; Aathma Dious from India and Danabelle Gutierrez from the Philippines.

“Louvre Abu Dhabi’s anniversary celebration is the perfect moment to thank all visitors for making our first year a success and invite them to experience the museum through poetry, music, architecture, design and much more. The essence of this museum is to nurture the world’s vibrant cross-cultural connections in all their forms and what better opportunity than a week-long get together as we turn one,” the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s director, Manuel Rabaté, said in a released statement.

Emirati interdisciplinary designer Salem Al-Mansoori is also set to unveil an animated digital work in the museum’s entrance lobby.

His work, “Constellations,” reflects data about the museum’s visitors collected throughout its first year.

Visitors will also have the chance to explore a set of 11 new acquisitions, including an Avalokiteshvara Buddhist sculpture from China, Japanese Samurai armor and rare Ottoman horse armor.

Guests will also be able to catch the “Japanese Connections: The Birth of Modern Décor” exhibit before it closes on Nov. 24. The display of 19th and 20th century paintings, prints and folding screens that highlight the artistic and cultural dialogue between Japan and France is well-worth a visit for anyone interested in the influence of traditional Japanese aesthetics on modern decorative arts.

If you’re just interested in singing along to one of Dua Lipa’s hits, tickets are $54 with free entry to the museum from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The doors of the concert village will open from 6 p.m. with DJ sets before the show.